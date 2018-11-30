Arrests made in connection with mysterious incident

NEW GLASGOW: The RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit arrested three men in relation to an ongoing investigation that began in 2016 in the Strait area.

Police responded to a call regarding a severely injured man in a pick-up truck parked on the side of Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Glendale on June 7, 2016. He was subsequently transported by Emergency Health Services to a Halifax hospital, where he remained until June 13 for treatment of what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that the man was assaulted inside the former Pictou County Gate Keepers Clubhouse in New Glasgow and then transported to the pick-up truck and left on the side of Highway 105.

Forty-eight-year-old Donald Melbourn Messenger, of Broughton, Cape Breton, 45-year-old William Jeffrey Giles, of Pictou County, and 49-year-old Charles Jardine Hayman, of New Glasgow, are all facing charges for aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and accessory after the fact. All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on November 28.

The investigation continues to be led by the North East Nova Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from Inverness District RCMP, New Glasgow Regional Police, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, RCMP Forensics Identification Section and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia.