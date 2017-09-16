INVERNESS: The eyes of the provincial arts scene were on Inverness last Thursday night as this year’s selections by the Art Bank of Nova Scotia were unveiled.

“I think this is the first time the showing was done in Cape Breton,” said Elizabeth Whalley, director of the Inverness County Centre for the Arts. It was at Whalley’s gallery that the pieces were unveiled.

“There might have been a showing in Sydney at one point, but this is definitely the first time in Inverness. It’s a big deal, and when they come back at the end of the month to de-install, they’re going to give a workshop on how to apply for the Art Bank – and other grants that Arts Nova Scotia offers.

“It’ll give our artists a shot, because in order to be selected, you have to apply.”

The works unveiled last Thursday – all of which were done by Nova Scotian artists — will be parceled out to government buildings throughout the province.

Since 1975, the province has acquired and displayed works by its contemporary visual artists. The Art Bank is meant to ensure the province’s culture is celebrated and enhanced for future generations.

The selecting was based on recommendations from a jury of artists. The collection has more than 1,800 pieces of art showcased in prominent areas and public spaces of government offices throughout the province.

Whalley said there are several local artists who could have their work purchased by the Art Bank. She said artists interested in having their work considered can attend the upcoming workshop regarding the application process. The announcement on when that workshop will take place can be found at: invernessarts.ca.

Until then, she encourages folks to drop by the centre to check out the art work, which will remain on display until September 28.

She said she was very pleased to host such a high-level unveiling. She said it seemed the attendees all enjoyed the night.

Whalley was able to give Chris Shore, the director of Arts Nova Scotia, a tour of the centre, and she said he seemed very impressed with what he saw.

Upcoming events at the centre include a watercolour workshop by Antigonish artist William Rogers on September 16, a handmade pasta workshop and supper on September 20, and a gallery exhibit regarding quilting called “Textile Journeys” running the month of October.