PORT HAWKESBURY: A group of local artisans who make quality hand-crafted items will once again offer their support to the Port Hastings Museum by making a donation from the proceeds of every item sold at the Artisans Collective Gift Shop located on site at the museum.

Situated at the Port Hastings Rotary, at the entrance to Cape Breton, the shop sells only items made in Cape Breton by a group of 13 friends who offer their skills in quilting, sewing, weaving, knitting, wood-working, and jewellery making.

Barb MacIntyre, Port Hawkesbury resident, quilter, and one of the founding members of the Collective, is well aware of the uniqueness of the shop.

“The Artisans Collective members provide a distinctive shopping experience by promoting our Cape Breton culture and supporting the museum at the same time. We are so grateful to the members of the board and staff of the museum for hosting our group since its inception.”

The group of 13 includes three new members, Colleen DeWolfe, quilter and sewer, and Port Hawkesbury sisters Carol and Mary Cormier, knitters. They join fellow artisans Barb MacIntyre, Catherine MacColl, Jeannie MacDonald, Simonne MacNeil, Lucille Evans, Peggy Burke, Carl MacKichan, Valli Ross, Carolyn Langley, and Lesley Carruthers.

Items in the shop include quilts and quilted items, knitted hats, scarves, a selection of tote bags, wood products including vases, bowls, cutting boards, styluses and sewing tools, woven blankets, prints, and an assortment of smaller items. Prices are individually set by the artisans with inventory changing throughout the season as items are sold.

Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with weekend hours scheduled to start on July 1 from 12-4 p.m.

Several of the artisans will also be participating in the Artisans Market being held at the Port Hawkesbury Waterfront on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of the Tall Ships.

For further information, please call Barb MacIntyre at 625-1546.