Home Arts & Entertainment ASAP fundraiser with a wrestling theme Arts & Entertainment ASAP fundraiser with a wrestling theme By Matt Draper - February 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mr. Gallery went for a cheap shot against his downed opponent. Commentators (from the left): Ken Kingston, Philip Girvan, and Justin Gregg kept track of all the madcap action during the All-of-Us Society for Art Presentation fundraiser in Antigonish on February 11. Sylvia Wrath vowed to defeat the Black Dog in their no holds barred match. King Kingston did his best Buffer brother impression by introducing the wrestlers before the action began. The Black Dog didn’t make things easy for Sylvia Wrath, who looked outmatched early on. Wrath eventually pulled out the win. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Entertainment ‘Sew Day’ helps out a great cause Arts & Entertainment Music Camp’s ‘Masters Concert’ exceeds expectations Arts & Entertainment Arts fundraiser to have a wrestling theme Arts & Entertainment Raising voices for ‘Children’s Joy’ Arts & Entertainment NSCC student to open for Brett Kissel Arts & Entertainment Former teacher releases new book