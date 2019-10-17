Home Community ‘Ashley Plays Favourites’ Community ‘Ashley Plays Favourites’ By Mary Hankey - October 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ashley MacIsaac was accompanied onstage by Chris Babineau at the “Ashley Plays Favourites” concert. Since 2010, he’s been MacIsaac’s go-to guitarist, and is in high demand for fiddling accompaniment across Canada. Photos by Mary Hankey — Deemed the newest powerhouse of Route 19 by Ashley MacIsaac himself, Joe MacMaster took command of the stage with his fiddle playing. It was a full house at SAERC auditorium on March 12. Hailing from Scotland, Phamie Gow mesmerized the audience with her harp playing during the “Ashley Plays Favourites” concert. She performed with MacIsaac more than a decade ago on Broadway in the dance show Tapeire. In addition to accompanying Ashley on the piano, Kolten MacDonnell took centre stage for some fiddle tunes. The concert “Ashley Plays Favourites,” was part of Celtic Colours 2019. Rodney MacDonald put down his fiddle and took to the front of the stage for some lively step-dancing during the “Ashley Plays Favourites” concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury. One of Cape Breton’s most in-demand traditional fiddlers, Glenn Graham was in fine tune for the “Ashley Plays Favourites” concert on Sunday night. Starting out as a talented dancer, Mac Morin became interest in piano as a teenager. This in demand artist has a busy schedule during Celtic Colours, and was part of the concert in Port Hawkesbury. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community ‘Community Ceilidh at the Causeway’ Community ‘This is Howie Do It’ Community ‘A Good D’Escousse for a Party’ Community Strait area students receive energy scholarships and innovation grants Community Adults and youth talk about staying safe on-line Community Cadet Day recognized by Town of Antigonish