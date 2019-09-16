Attempted murder suspects remain in custody

WAYCOBAH: A week after a woman was charged with attempted murder following an incident in Waycobah last month, two other suspects remain in custody.

Following a bail hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 29, Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26 and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni were remanded into custody. A bail hearing scheduled for Antigonish on September 6 was adjourned.

On September 5, Jenileee Kaitlyn Francis, 18, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction. She was held in custody overnight and was taken to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 6. Francis was released on strict conditions.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 25, Inverness District RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two males on Portage Road in Waycobah. According to an RCMP press release, more 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Waycobah. By the time officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related, the RCMP said, noting that it appears the victim was struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by its occupants with an object. The RCMP said the suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to be a random act.

That same morning, the RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. The Pauls were remanded in custody following their appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 26. The woman, whose name cannot be confirmed by the RCMP, was released without charges.