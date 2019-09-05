GUYSBOROUGH: Authentic Seacoast Company Ltd. recently announced its acquisition of Acadian Maple Products Ltd. and its affiliates, based in Upper Tantallon.

“We are delighted to have family-owned Acadian Maple become part of Authentic Seacoast,” said ASC’s founder Glynn Williams. “What could be a more authentically Canadian addition to our brands and capabilities, than having Nova Scotia’s leading supplier of maple syrup and related products, and founders Brian and Simonne Allaway and their long-serving employees, join us on the authentic seacoast. We are keen to work with Acadian Maple’s many loyal customers and valued suppliers as we bring additional resources and capabilities to this enterprise.

“The Allaways have for years hosted visitors from all around the world at their retail outlet and processing facility on Peggy’s Cove Road in Halifax Regional Municipality, sharing their insights and knowledge of the maple industry. Our family-owned business and theirs share the passion of and pride in making authentic, hand-crafted products that speak to our communities and our beautiful natural environment. It is exciting to consider building on these traditions and capabilities as we work together to bring more of Nova Scotia to the world.”

“The fit between our extensive maple-based brand portfolio with that of Authentic Seacoast’s brands is terrific and will lead to enhanced customer choice across many categories,” said Brian Allaway. “We see many benefits from optimizing our combined marketing, manufacturing, retailing, logistics and administrative activities. We look forward to working with Glynn and the dedicated Authentic Seacoast team to transition activities and operations ahead of our retirement later this year.”

Founded in 2005, Authentic Seacoast is a family-owned business headquartered in Guysborough in the branded consumer products, tourism and hospitality industries. It produces hand-crafted medal-winning fine spirits, including GLYNNEVAN® whisky, FORTRESS® and SEA FEVER® rums, and VIRGA® vodka, as well as RARE BIRD® craft beers, ready-to-drink vodka sodas, FULL STEAM® coffees, GLANBURN® water, artisanal soaps, baked goods, among others. It owns and operates the elegant DesBarres Manor Inn (1837) as well as accommodations at Distillery House and Glamping at the distillery, adjacent to its showcase distillery-breweryhopyard-apiary. For more, go to: www.authenticseacoast.com.

Acadian Maple Products was founded in 1982 by Brian and Simonne Allaway, who with their children, Brian, William and Cara, started tapping maple trees in their backyard. They expanded to a large sugar camp and processing plant in the Wentworth Valley, then built Nova Scotia’s largest maple syrup processing facility in Upper Tantallon. Products include syrups, baked goods, candies, fudge, flavoured coffees, and most recently flavoured spirits, which are sold through grocery, food service, specialty retail and on-line channels. During the company’s 37 years, it has exported its maple products across Canada and around the world. For more, check out: www.acadianmaple.com.