Community Back to school in the Strait area By Drake Lowthers - September 12, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Drake Lowthers Like a tradition like no other, first-year students at StFX University were able to take in one of the most iconic slip’n’slides ever created. This student, like the thousands before her, took a plunge down X’s jello slide. Photo by Drake LowthersThe Eskasoni Drummers & Dancers showcased Pow-Wow and traditional stylings of Mi’kmaq dancing during the Peace and Friendship event at the NSCC Strait Area Campus. Photo by Drake LowthersO-Crew members welcomed first-year students to the campus with their hands wide-open, quite literally. Photo by Drake LowthersLevi Herney of The Eskasoni Drummers & Dancers looked sharp in his bright red men’s traditional outfit. Photo by Drake LowthersThe amount of pride and energy displayed from the O-Crew members as they welcomed new students to the campus truly made for an easier transition on day one at StFX on September 1. Photo by Drake LowthersThis eight-year-old dancer from The Eskasoni Drummers & Dancers danced grass, a blessing and flattening of the grass for a ceremony, dance, or battle. Photo by Drake LowthersStFX O-Crew members brought the energy as they welcomed new students to the campus on September 1. Photo by Drake Lowthers Barry Fougère, Alasdair Cameron, and Abby Mullendore provided entertainment during the Peace and Friendship event at the NSCC Strait Area Campus September 6. Photo by Drake LowthersThe StFX class of 2022, gathered in the middle of Oland Stadium for the traditional X photo on September 2.