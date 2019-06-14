Home Arts & Entertainment Bandemonium All-Star Concert in St. Peter’s Arts & Entertainment Bandemonium All-Star Concert in St. Peter’s By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - June 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bandemonium coaches Allie Bennet, Kelli Trottier and Scott Macmillian joined forces for some tunes during the all-star concert at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Buddy MacDonald, who coached the band calling itself Minute Made, encouraged the audience to sing along with his original material, “Nobody Home” and “Getting Dark Again,” which was made famous by John Allan Cameron. The second annual Bandemonium event concluded with performances from the coaches who helped guide the students through the day-long workshops. Rheo Rachon (second from the left) and Keith Mullins (second from the right) were joined by student Isabella Samson (left) on keyboard and fiddler/mentor Colin Grant. Cindy Day returned as emcee for the 2nd annual Bandemonium all-star concert in St. Peter’s on Sunday evening, June 2. The band calling itself Metric Halo were joined by coaches Rheo Rachon (on stand-up bass) and Keith Mullins (guitar) for a performance of Mullins-original “You, Me and the Truth” during the all-star concert that wrapped up a musical day for the coaches and students in St. Peter’s. The band includes (from left) Isabella Samson, Gerard Mattie, Mylee Peterson, Tia Landry and Dylan Sampson. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arts & Entertainment New Port Hawkesbury theatre program to hold first public meeting and auditions for fall production Arts & Entertainment Music Strait from the Heart Arts & Entertainment Keeping active at the Jumpstart Games Arts & Entertainment Big laughs coming to Civic Centre Arts & Entertainment The Guysborough Players perform ‘Sister Act’ Arts & Entertainment Potlotek students inspire inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding through song - Advertisement -