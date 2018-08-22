The 1975 playoffs in the RABA was an eight-team affair with the bottom three teams eliminated from the post season. The match-ups were St. Peter’s vs. Port Hawkesbury, River Bourgeois vs. the Baracos, Arichat vs. Little Anse, and the Red Caps vs. Alderney Point.

Emerging victorious from this two-out-of-three quarter-final round: St. Peter’s, the Baracos, Little Anse, and Petit de Grat. The results were as follows:

St. Peter’s 4 – Port Hawkesbury 2

Score unavailable for game 2

River Bourgeois 8 – Baracos 6

Baracos 8 – River Bourgeois 4

Baracos 6 – River Bourgeois 5

PdG 3 – Alderney Point 2

Alderney Point 3 – PdG 0

PdG 8 – Alderney Point 2

Little Anse 13 – Arichat 1

Arichat 11 – Little Anse 0

Little Anse 9 – Arichat 4

The semi-final round, also two-out-of-three, saw the Baracos take two straight from the Red Caps by scores of 8-3 and 13-8. Barry Marchand pitched the first win and Bobby Samson the second. Offensively, Barry had two homers, two doubles, and a single.

In the other semi-final match-up Little Anse surprised St. Peter’s in game one behind the outstanding pitching of Robbie Samson who held the Royals’ powerhouse line-up to only three runs while pounding out sixteen of their own. St. Peter’s took the next two games by scores of 16-6 and 9-2 with Richie Mann prominent both on the mound and in the batter’s box. And so once again, the Baracos and the Royals would go head to head for RABA supremacy.

The championship round, a best-three-out-of-five format, began the second weekend of October with the Royals winning the first two games 10-3 and 8-7. Richie Mann pitched the first win; Reid Carter drove in four runs. In game two Robbie Mann threw a six hitter, added three hits and was aided by brother Richie’s three-run homer.

Game three, scheduled for October 18, was rained out.

When the series resumed the Baracos took games three and four forcing the winner-take-all finale.

Game four was played in Louisdale with the Baracos facing elimination once more. This contest will be remembered as one of the iconic matches in the history of the RABA.

It was a cold, grey day. The game was being broadcast live on CIGO radio. At the end of eight and a half innings the St. Peter’s Royals led the Louisdale Baracos by an overwhelming score of 17-5. The game was considered all but over and fans began to filter from the field for the warm confines of home.

Barry Marchand came to bat three times in the bottom of the ninth belting out a three-run homer to ignite the comeback and following up with a single and double. John Jeffrey contributed a pair of singles and as the runs began to accumulate, fans monitoring CIGO for updates made their way back to the game.

With the score 17-16, two out and the bases loaded, Coach Arthur Samson came to the plate. He stroked a shot to left field scoring two runs. Final score: Louisdale 18-St. Peter’s 17.

St. Peter’s bounced back in game five capturing the 1975 RABA championship.

On a provincial baseball level there was much to be proud of. The Port Hawkesbury Strait Esso Flyers won the Intermediate B provincial title and went on to capture the Maritime title with a 9-6 win at Lorneville, New Brunswick behind the pitching of John Keefe.

Petit de Grat claimed the Nova Scotia Juvenile crown and the Louisdale Baracos took home the Intermediate A championship.