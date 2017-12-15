Mr. Norman Hillory Basque – Potlotek (Chapel Island)

BASQUE Norman Hillory 70, of Potlotek (Chapel Island), passed away Monday December 11, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston. Born in Sydney, he was a son of the late John and Bridget (Paul) Basque.

- Advertisement -

Norman served as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was also one of the Mi’kmaw paddlers, who embarked on a historic thousand-mile, nine-week trip from Potlotek to Montreal in two nineteen-foot war canoes to mark Canada’s centennial celebrations at Expo 67. Graduate of the Police Academy of Holland College, Norman served as an R.C.M.P. Special Constable, he was a member of the United Association Of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 682 since 1972 and from 1992 to present Norman was employed as Fishery Guardian with Potlotek First Nation. He will be remembered for his kindness and respect for animals, especially towards his feral cats. Norman enjoyed spending time on his Harley and as active member of the Cape Breton Chapter of the Harley Davidson Owners Group.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann ( Murray), sons Jason (Amanda), Peter Terrance (Valerie), daughters Kim (Junior), Jack (Joey); grandchildren Moe, Tanner, Samantha, Sarah, Pam, Terri Ann, Hilary, Carl P., Lisa “Scoob”, Terrvanah, Makayla and Rosena, and will be missed by his Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, siblings James (Jenny), Juliana Bernard, Belinda (Stevie) Basque, Jermome (Cynthia), Anita Basque, Sandra (Kevin), Roger, Kenny (Diane) and Lloyd; special Cousin and friend Nancy Powers; godchildren Byron Johnson, Jaret Murray, Wesley Marshall, and Jessica Marshal.

Norman was predeceased by sisters Annie Jane Toney, and Nancy, brother Michael and granddaughter Cindy.

Funeral Mass was offered Monday at 10:30am at the Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel in Potlotek. With Rev. Antolin Asor presiding, burial was held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Bara Head.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca