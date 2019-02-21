Be careful of fraudulent inspection stickers

Editor’s note: The identity of the author of this Letter to the Editor has been confirmed but withheld for privacy reasons.

I purchased a fraudulent inspection sticker thinking it would buy me time to save money to do the needed work, such as rocker panels, cab corners, and anything else that needed to be done.

I never thought I’d be caught with a fraudulent inspection sticker. For the sake of the $100 for the sticker, it would’ve been easier to take the truck off the road until I had the money to have it fixed and made road-worthy. If I had hit someone, or had a worse accident, I would’ve had to pay for everything out of my pocket.

I happened to get pulled over by an RCMP officer for tinted windows. He noticed my front tires were more worn than the two in the rear. He then asked me for the paper that came with my inspection and I couldn’t give it to him because the fraudulent sticker didn’t come with one. Then he impounded my vehicle, which cost me approximately $1,200 in impound fees and towing. On top of all that, I had to pay for the real inspection, which cost approximately $1,000 in addition to the fines and lawyer fees, which were another $4,000 to $5,000. I could’ve ended up with fines of $1,000 or more, plus criminal charges.

I would’ve never done it knowing what I know now. It would’ve been a lot cheaper and easier just to take the vehicle off the road until all repairs were done. I could’ve had all the repairs done and the vehicle inspected properly and legally so none of this would’ve ever happened. I must say I’m glad the officer pulled me over and stopped me before something really bad happened that could’ve cost me my life or someone else’s.