Catherine Jessie (MacIsaac) Beaton, 99, of Port Hastings passed away January 10, 2019 in Strait Richmond Hospital. Catherine was born November 28, 1919 in St. Ninian, and was the daughter of the late Archie N. and Sadie (MacLean) MacIsaac. A woman of great faith, Catherine was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Port Hawkesbury for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Evergreen Seniors’ Club, where she enjoyed meeting up with friends for a game of cards, especially if she was winning. Prior to her retirement, Catherine was employed at the Nova Scotia Visitor Information Centre, the Port Hawkesbury Motel, and the former Wandlyn Inn. She was a true Scot and enjoyed listening to Scottish music at many local ceilidhs and speaking Gaelic with the Port Hawkesbury Gaelic Group. Catherine loved travelling and was always ready for a trip. She was a kind and generous woman, and will be missed by all. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Florence (the late Paul) Baccardax and Donalda (Kenneth) Mitchell, both of Port Hawkesbury, and by Teresa of Port Hastings. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shaun and Andrew Mitchell, and Anne Baccardax. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, sister Jenny, and brothers Neil, Dannie, Roddie, and Donald. She rested at Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury on Monday. Funeral Mass was offered Tuesday, from St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Conrad Edwards presiding; burial will take place in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Judique. Memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund of St. Joseph’s or St. Andrew’s Parish. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca

“Mhàthair, bidh sinn a ‘smaoineachadh oribh a huile làtha” “Mother, we will be thinking of you every day”