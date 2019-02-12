Beaton, Malcolm Joseph, age 68, of Antigonish and formerly of Isle Madame passed away on February 5, 2019, in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish. Born in New Waterford, he was a son of the late Alexander and Emily (Green) Beaton. Malcolm was a giver. He went far beyond his job description, regardless of what that job was. He was a county councillor in Richmond for nearly 30 years, also serving as Warden and Deputy Warden. He owned and operated Beaton’s General Store in Poulamon for over 25 years, and worked with Nova Scotia Association of Health Organizations. He was instrumental in the start-up of Strait Area Transit where he served as Manager. Malcolm was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and youth organizations and had served on the boards for D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society, VON Antigonish, Lennox Passage Yacht Club, Strait Richmond Hospital, and Arichat Branch of the Canadian Cancer Society, Eastern District Planning Commission and Eastern Novability Society. Malcolm was a strong advocate for organ donation, a great cook, a gentleman, and a friend to everyone. But above all, he was a great family man who loved his children and grandchildren and looked after his wife, Martha, to his last breath. Malcolm is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha (Anderson); daughter, Dorothy Emily (Shaun), Riverview, NB; son, Malcolm Alexander “John” (Danielle), Antigonish; grandchildren, Benjamin David, Alexander James, Gwen Olivia, and Myles Fraser; and many nieces, nephews, cousins. Predeceased by sisters, Dorothy, Lillian, Shirley, and Mary, brother, Brian and two brothers in infancy. Cremation has taken place. Visitation was held Friday in C.L. Curry Funeral Home, 135 College Street, Antigonish. Funeral Mass was held Saturday at the St. Ninian Cathedral, Reverend Joe MacKenzie presiding. Burial in the parish cemetery in the spring. Family flowers only please. In Memoriam, donations to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation (Rehab Unit) appreciated. Online condolences: www.clcurry.com