All the best to Billy Joe MacLean

I am not one to write letters to the editor. As a matter of fact, this is the first.

I was asked to say a “few words” at Billy Joe’s retirement party, but having arrived late, I was unable to find a parking spot. The parking lot was filled to capacity with a sea of cars. This, in itself, says much about Billy Joe.

I have been friends with Billy Joe, Glenda and family for many years, 50 to be exact. It was not uncommon for me to be invited to their home for a great meal and lots of conversation. Needless to say, on such occasions, we solve many of the world’s more serious problems.

During his many years as mayor, I have always felt that Billy Joe gave strong leadership, and under his leadership, much was accomplished for the town and the Strait area.

It is my hope and prayer that Billy Joe, together with his wife Glenda, will have many years of continued good health and happiness.

Given the opportunity, I am sure that Billy Joe will continue to be a great supporter and a strong voice for Port Hawkesbury and the Strait area.

Congratulations and all good wishes to the new mayor.

.

Father Hughie D. MacDonald

Creignish