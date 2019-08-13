Big day at the St. Peter’s Canal

ST. PETER’S: The St. Peter’s Canal marked its 150th anniversary on August 10, and the event was commemorated by a Parks Canada celebration at the National Historic Site.

“Richmond County is excited to celebrate 150 years of the St. Peter’s Canal and the boost in tourism this is bringing to the community of St. Peter’s,” said Brian Marchand, Warden for Richmond County.

“We’re proud to partner with Parks Canada and surrounding communities to celebrate this special anniversary all season long.”

After the sailboats went through the locks for the boat parade at the St. Peter’s Canal, several smaller boats went through in a second group. Photo by Mary Hankey

Twelve canoeists made their way up the canal during the boat parade at the St. Peter’s Canal. Earlier in the day there was a special re-enactment of Potlotek’s Expo ’67 canoe trip through the canal. Photo by Mary Hankey

Parks Canada is responsible for protecting nationally significant examples of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage. The celebration at St. Peter’s Canal helped share the stories of this special place with locals and visitors alike.

Festivities started at 10 a.m. and the day concluded with fireworks at dusk. There were events for the whole family including a canoe trip re-enactment, new Indigenous interpretive panel unveiling, and children’s activities. St. Peter’s Economic Development Organization provided a barbecue, and there was a special cake.

Built on an isthmus, the 800-metre St. Peters Canal National Historic Site joins the Atlantic Ocean to Bras d’Or Lake, meandering through Battery Provincial Park.

Judi Hillier and First Mate, Annie, were able to leave their boat for a BBQ at the St. Peter’s Canal. The Mary Ellen was waiting in line to pass through the locks as part of the parade celebrating the canal’s 150 years of operation. Photo by Mary Hankey

Fiddler Donna DeWolfe kept the crowds entertained during the 150th anniversary celebrations for the St. Peter’s Canal. Photo by Mary Hankey

A number of organizations came together to make the celebrations a success including Parks Canada, the St. Peter’s Economic Development Organization, St. Peter’s Village Commission, Village on the Canal Association, St. Peter’s Marina, St. Peter’s Community Club – Nicolas Denys Museum, Canal Landing, and the communities of St. Peter’s and Potlotek.

Dozens of sailboats made their way up the St. Peter’s Canal before all passing through the locks. It was part of the day long events celebrating 150 years of the canal’s operation. Photo by Mary Hankey

“We’re proud to play a significant role in the celebrations with the canoe trip re-enactment and new Indigenous interpretive panel unveiling,” said Potlotek Chief, Wilbert Marshall. “It highlights the important history and contributions of our ancestors here in Unama’ki while enhancing the visitor experience at the canal.”