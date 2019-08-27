Big day for minor baseball in Richmond County

PETIT DE GRAT: Three teams from Richmond County distinguished themselves in league and provincial tournaments last weekend.

At the 11 and Under Provincial Tier 3 Provincial Tournament in New Waterford, the Richmond Hawks went 3-0 during the round robin portion, then defeated the Sydney Ramblers 6-5 in the championship final.

That same day, the Isle Madame Mariners won the 13 and Under League Tournament in Petit de Grat, besting the Sydney Minor Blue Jays 4-1 in the league final.

Also last weekend, the Isle Madame Mariners Bantams took the bronze medal in the 15 and Under Tournament in New Waterford.

Two weeks ago, the Isle Madame Mariners Mosquito team took third place at the 11 and Under League Tournament .

Isle Madame Mariners Minor Baseball president Shawn Samson congratulated all teams on a very successful season.

“I can’t even begin to explain my sense of pride towards our entire organization, all of our players, our volunteers, our coaches, and our entire community. “The future of baseball in our area is in the hands of some very talented kids, to go along with some very dedicated parents, and I am very confident in saying the future looks very bright!”

Richmond Hawks coach Rod Samson (who shares duties with Ryan Samson and Andre Landry), said his players “pulled off a weekend of ball for the books” coming from behind to win both their semi-final and final games on August 25.

The Hawks beat the Lower Sackville-Waverly-Fall River Raiders 4-3 in the semis thanks to solid pitching efforts from Jack Bona, Garrison Samson and Joshua Landry. Isaac Keating had the game winning RBI.

During that afternoon’s championship game, Garrison Samson gave Richmond three solid innings on the bump, Nate Samson came in to finish the third inning, then Joshua Landry held the Ramblers to a scoreless sixth inning.

In the home half of the final inning, Hawk Owen Burns started it off with single, then a walk to Rowan Johnston, and infield single by Joshua Landry allowed Jack Bona to play hero by stroking a single between first and second for the game winning RBI.

Contributed photos — The Isle Madame Mariners won the 13 and Under Cape Breton Pee Wee League tournament in Petit de Grat last weekend.

In Petit de Grat, the Isle Madame Mariners beat out the Port Hood Red Sox, Creignish Dukes, New Waterford Dodgers, Sydney Sluggers, and Sydney Minor Blue Jays for the 13 and Under Cape Breton Pee Wee League title.

After finishing first in the round robin portion, the Mariners beat the New Waterford Dodgers 11-1 in the semi-final thanks to a strong pitching performance from Liam Malay.

In the final, Austin Landry gave the Mariners a solid start and Kieran Landry came in for the save.

The Isle Madame offence was supplied by tournament MVP Liam Malay’s base hit and sacrifice fly, to give him 2 RBI in the championship.

Samson noted that the Mariners would not have reached the final without Owen Richard, Noah Richard, Cohen Boudreau, and Connor Boudreau, also logging much needed innings.

Samson also made a shout-out to the team’s “incredible catcher” Brayden Boudreau, who he said caught almost every inning of the tournament.

Along with coaches Dion Boudreau and Alfred Richard, Samson added that the support received on the weekend helped their team succeed.

“The support of our community was incredible, with some of the kids saying it was the biggest crowd they ever played in front of,” Samson said. “The help from our volunteers was also incredible and our two local umpires, Blair Boudreau and Eddie Bungay did a great job all weekend.”

Hoping to attain the same level of success as other teams from the county, the Richmond Cougars are competing in the 13 and Under Provincial Tournament this weekend in Hants North.