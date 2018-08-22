Home Community Bluenose II visits historic Arichat harbour Community Bluenose II visits historic Arichat harbour By Jake Boudrot - August 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Jake Boudrot The schooner Bluenose II visited Arichat harbour from August 18-20. The Bluenose II enters Arichat harbour on the morning of August 18. There was a small crowd to greet the Bluenose II on August 18. The Bluenose II docked at the main wharf in Arichat flanked by the Premium Seafoods operation. After the rain cleared, the Bluenose II was open for public tours on August 19. The public was invited to tour all parts of the schooner on August 19. Members of the crew were available for the public tour on August 19. Newlyweds Allison and Shannon Landry took their wedding pictures aboard the Bluenose II on August 19. Crew members waited for the engines to power-up before departing Arichat on August 20. Before departure, the crew removed buoys and anchors. The captain and crew steered the Bluenose II from the wharf in Arichat as it departed on August 20. The Bluenose II had some company as it left Arichat harbour on August 20. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market Community Discovery Centre comes to Port Hawkesbury Community 56th annual L’Ardoise Acadian Festival Community The Reporter earns national kudos Community Louisdale Lions Club celebrates 49 years of community service Community Canso Lions 50th Anniversary Charter Night - Advertisement -