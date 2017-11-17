BLUES MILLS: An Inverness County family is taking part in a long-standing gesture of friendship from the Province of Nova Scotia.

Every year, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to the City of Boston as a gesture of gratitude for the help the city provided in the days following the Halifax Explosion in 1917. This year’s tree was donated by Bob and Marion Campbell of Blues Mills.

“We’re very proud to be part of the 100th anniversary,” said Bob Campbell, who hosted a tree cutting celebration on his property last Wednesday.

Following the explosion, which killed nearly 2,000 people, Boston was quick to respond, sending supplies and medical personnel to help with the aftermath. Campbell told The Reporter that the family is thrilled to have an opportunity to say thank you.

“The commitment, the compassion and the relief that Boston supplied after the explosion was unreal,” said Campbell.

“The focus here is on what Boston did for the Province of Nova Scotia, and on the great relationship we have with the eastern states… It’s a chance to show our gratitude for the tremendous relief that they provided after that explosion.”

Taking part in the annual tradition has given the Campbells an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. The couple plans to travel to Boston to attend the official tree lighting ceremony, joined by relatives from Canada and the United States.

“We still have relatives, some that we’re close with and some that we have kind of lost track of, down in the Boston area,” said Campbell. “They’re all excited to hear that a tree is coming from our property, so we’re looking forward to getting down there and sharing that excitement with them,” said Campbell.

The 53-foot white spruce is the first private donation of a Christmas tree from Cape Breton since the tradition began. Campbell said that he and his wife had often thought about submitting a photo of the tree to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for consideration. However, it was a DNR officer who noticed the tree and approached the couple to ask if they were interested in donating.

This year’s tree is one of several naturally-occurring white spruce trees on the property, and Campbell said that very little grooming was necessary to prepare the tree for the big event.

“There was no pruning or anything, other than to cut a few limbs off the bottom so I could get a lawnmower underneath,” said Campbell.

The public cutting ceremony and send-off was hosted by television meteorologist Cindy Day. Hundreds were in attendance, including local students who took a break from their classes to take part in the festivities. Day was joined by Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller, and We’koqma’q Band Councillor Steven Googoo, as well as DNR conservation officers who helped organize the event.

After the tree was cut, it was transported to Halifax for a final public farewell before beginning a 1,117 kilometre journey to its final destination at Boston Common where a public lighting ceremony will take place on November 30.