PORT HAWKESBURY: Strait regional school board (SRSB) chair Francine Boudreau is looking for answers after a letter from Education Minister Karen Casey – that was addressed to Boudreau and SRSB superintendent of schools Ford Rice – found its way onto social media before reaching elected board members.

Boudreau confirmed that she has spoken to Cape Breton-Richmond incumbent Michel Samson about a concern raised by South Inverness board member Mary Jess MacDonald during last week’s regular SRSB meeting at Port Hawkesbury’s SAERC Auditorium.

At the time, MacDonald said she trusted both Boudreau and Casey to carry out their duties and would not expect Boudreau to deliberately withhold information from board members. MacDonald noted that she had “no idea” whose actions resulted in the letter ending up on the social media site Facebook and in the hands of the media.

“It shows a disrespect for our board, it shows a disrespect for our position, and as the chair of the board, I know the role you are playing, I know the responsibility that you have, and we expect you – as board members – to keep us up-to-date and informed,” MacDonald told Boudreau at the May 3 board meeting.

“Very few times on this board has anything upset me this much.”

Boudreau told MacDonald that she has asked Samson to investigate the situation for her, and confirmed this while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

“When I received the call that it had circulated on social media… I spoke to Michel Samson in regards to it,” the board chair recalled.

“[He was told], ‘I just want you to be aware that, apparently, this letter has circulated on social media prior to me receiving it.’ I’m not even sure what site it was on.”

Boudreau also confirmed MacDonald’s query about the exact contents and subject matter of the letter in question.

“It was just to do with funding, and with transitional funding for the upcoming year and how it had been put off this year,” Boudreau told reporters following the meeting.

“Prior to my getting it out to my fellow colleagues, that letter was circulated on social media. How that appeared, I have no idea, and that’s what I was referring to – they were not notified that it was put on social media first.”

Responding to MacDonald’s concerns that such “anomalies” may result in the board’s leadership appearing to be compromised in the public’s perception, African-Nova Scotian representative Joanne Reddick defended the SRSB’s reputation.

“I’ve been around this province in my 55 years, and I waited for the day that a school board would stand up and do what is best to provide equity to all learners in the public education system,” Reddick declared.

“And I’m not popular in some communities for it, but I’ve repeatedly praised this board because I’ve seen it from both ways – I’ve seen it at its worst, and now I’ve seen it at its best, and it’s only getting better. So I’ll never hear of any problems, because I believe in this board.”