Boat, motor, and trailer stolen

NEWTOWN: The owner of a $30,000 boat, motor, and trailer contacted Inverness District RCMP yesterday to report that he’d been the victim of a theft.

Between October 11 and 15, someone took his 2017 Alumacraft MV1860 boat with a 70 horsepower 2017 Yamaha outboard motor, and his 2017 Easy Hauler trailer 182, grey in colour and bearing Nova Scotia licence plate T420703.

The owner had been leaving his items on an access road in Newtown during the week for the past 20 years, and leaving the boat in the water on weekends to go fishing.

Police have checked with neighbours in the area but no one has come up with any information that has led them to an arrest, or the recovery of the stolen items.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.