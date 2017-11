INVERNESS: The remains of David Doucet, who has been missing since November 20, were located by searchers yesterday in Margaree Forks.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media. They added that their thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

Doucet was last seen the evening of November 20 at a Margaree Forks home.