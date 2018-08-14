Boil order lifted for Neil’s Harbour

NEIL’S HARBOUR: The Neil’s Harbour Water Utility issued a precautionary boil order for the customers of the Neil’s Harbour water supply on Tuesday, August 7, due to an equipment malfunction. The order was lifted two days later.

Area residents and businesses were ordered to boil all water used for consumption for at least one minute before use.

“We are issuing the boil order as a pre-caution. This is not an order from the Environment Department – there is no concern regarding the safety of the water,” said Robert Dauphinee, Director of Public Works with the Municipality of the County of Victoria.

“A piece of our equipment malfunctioned and some untreated water may have entered the supply. We need two days of clear tests to lift the order, which I expect will happen quickly,” he said.