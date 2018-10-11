It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Margaret Rose Bona on Sunday October 7. Born in L’Ardoise on November 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Arme Longeepee and Anita Christina (Bona) Longeepee. Margaret is survived by her husband of 44 years, Billy (L’Ardoise) and her two children, Natalie and Michael (Bedford). She was also “Nanny” to her furry grand-puppy, Sullivan the Beagle. Margaret is also survived by her eight siblings: Mary (Jude), River Bourgeois; Sylvia (Bryan) Carlton Place, Ont.; Ann (Alfred), St. Peter’s; George (Susan), Alex, Walter, Edna and Barbara, all of Halifax. Margaret was predeceased by a brother, Joseph in 1968. In the 1970s, Margaret worked at the Richmond Villa in St. Peter’s until the birth of her children at which time she became a full time mother. In the 1990s/2000s, she was housekeeper and cook for the many priests who served Holy Guardian Angels Parish in L’Ardoise. Margaret was a wonderful cook and baker and was known for her homemade baked goods, bread and her Christmas Meat Pies. Margaret was also known to make batches of pickled beets, tomato chow and cucumber relish in the fall. When she wasn’t filling jars with food for her family, she was filling bird feeders for local finches and hummingbirds around her outdoor flower beds. She enjoyed sewing quilts, particularly ones made with squares of fabric of sentimental value such as from clothing that had belonged to her children. She was also a ferocious knitter and in recent years she had worked hard to master the art of knitting winter socks. The joys of Margaret’s life were her two children. She was never happier than when they were home for a visit. As they drove away, she would be seen waving goodbye and crying long after they had driven out of sight – but not without sending them off with a supply of baked goods, leftovers and clean laundry. Margaret also enjoyed the challenges of the weekly Lexicon puzzles and watching Blue Jays Baseball (when the team was winning) with her husband, Billy. The Bona Family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Room. The Palliative Care Team: Doctor Philip Cooper, Nurses Nancy Cameron and Kathy MacDougall, Occupational Therapist Courtney MacKinnon and Continuing Care Coordinator, Jennifer Mombourquette. A special and heartfelt thanks to Doctor Paul Pluta and his staff as well as Paul Zinck, Jill MacLean and the wonderful team at Guardian MacDonnell Pharmacy in St. Peter’s. At Margaret’s request, there will be no visitation and her remains will be cremated. Funeral for Margaret will be held on Saturday October 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Holy Guardian Angels Parish in L’Ardoise Rev. John Yake , officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to the IWK Health Care Foundation or the Palliative Care unit at the Strait Richmond Hospital. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Greens Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca