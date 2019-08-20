Richard Fredrick Bona

Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Fredrick Bona on May 16, 2019. Born in L’Ardoise, he was the son of the late Johnny and Lena Bona. Richard is survived by his wife Sylvie and daughters Elaine (Kyle), Kimberly, son Johnathan (Natasha) grandsons Louie, Izack and Joshawa. Richard is also survived by brothers John (Sam), Angus (Sandra), Tommy (Ann) and Sister Blanche (George), as well as nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his half brother Freddie (Beatrice). Celebration of Life will take place at Holy Guardian Angel Church, L’Ardoise on August 24th 2019 at 10:00am with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac officiating.