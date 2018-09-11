It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dylan Anthony Bouchie, age 23, of Auld’s Cove formerly of Mulgrave, N.S. due to a tragic motor vehicle accident with his close friend by his side.

Dylan enjoyed the outdoors and spent countless hours with his best friend his dad 4 wheeling and had a passion for tinkering with cars. Dylan was a known momma’s boy who loved his family and was known for his infectious hugs and never left without saying “I Love You”. Dylan will be forever remembered by his many, many friends. Dylan leaves behind his parents; Billy and Carol Bouchie, sister; Teanna Bouchie, brothers; Tyler and Justin, girlfriend; Madison Farmer and his treasured son; Anthony Bouchie. Maternal Grandmother Leotta Cameron. Dylan will also be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by Paternal Grandparents Cecelia (Sparkie) and Vincent Bouchie and Maternal Grandfather Lloyd Cameron and his cousin and best friend Daniel Cameron. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Greens Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury, N.S. Visitation was held on Friday, September 07, 2018 at the Mulgrave and Area Resting Home. Funeral and Mass officiated by Father Allen McPhie took place on September 08, 2018 at the St. Lawrence Parish, Mulgrave, N.S. Cremation and burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mulgrave and Area Resting Home. www.greensfuneralhome.ca