Helen (Hureau) Boudreau, age 81, of Port Royal, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 18th, 2018 at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston. Helen was born Dec. 23rd, 1936, the youngest child of Arthur and Blanche (LeJeune) Hureau of Port Royal. She was predeceased by husband Anthony Boudreau in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Vaughan Merchant), Sydney, Vivian (Dennis Starkey), Lyons Brook, Karen (Perry Ross), Lyons Brook, and Gina, Port Royal. And her much loved grandsons, Blake (Kelly) Ross, Colin (Amber) Ross, Darcy Ross; Dale (Kate) Starkey, Craig (Kayla) Starkey, Shane (Christy) Starkey; Isaac LeBlanc and Simon LeBlanc; sister, Corinne Boudreau; sister-in-law, Kay Hureau; brother-in-law, Ben Dempers and her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband's family including his daughter, Marie (Paul Anderson) and her family, Tanya (Joyce), Kim and Jordan; and many friends. Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, John; sisters, Luella (Leon Theriault), Emma (Reg Young), Clarisse (Artie Samson), Regina; brother-in-law, Lorenzo Boudreau. Helen's family was her life – especially her grandsons whom she spoke about constantly, singing their praises and so proud of the men they are today. She kept in touch with everyone in her family and wished nothing but happiness for everyone. She will be remembered for her chocolate squares, her little blue glass and her open-door policy. We all hope that Mommy and Daddy are together again in heaven. Visitation will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26th at C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd., 633 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Arichat, N.S. Funeral mass will take place Saturday, Oct. 27th in Our Lady of Assumption Church in Arichat at 11am with Rev. Michel Exalant presiding. Reception to follow at Acadiaville Centre in West Arichat. Memorial donations can be made to the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society.