Obituary – Endearment

Joseph Donald “Keep your stick on the ice” Boudreau

It is with sadness that the family of Joseph Donald Boudreau announce his passing at home on October 11, 2018. Born in West Arichat, he was the son of the late Alexander and Lena (nee Fougere) Boudreau. Donald was pre-deceased by his brother Henry, brother-in-law Reg Carter, niece Christy Carter, and a sister in infancy. Donald is survived by brothers Richard (Arlene), Victor (Mary), and Norman, sisters Muriel and Betty, sister-in-law Geeve and many nieces and nephews. A mass for Donald will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Assumption church, Arichat, at 11am, reception to follow at Acadiaville Hall, West Arichat. A gathering to celebrate Donald’s life will also be held at Lennox Passage PP at 4 pm.