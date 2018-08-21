Michael John Boudreau – Halifax / Port Hawkesbury

Michael John Boudreau, It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother , Michael on August 12th at the age of 33, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident At the time of his death Michael was living in Halifax. He was born in Campbellton New Brunswick moving to Port Hawkesbury at the age of 3 where he was raised. Michael leaves behind his parents Madeline (Stone) & Jack, sister Julie (Rhéo) his son Hunter(Holly, Hunter’s Mom) and his loving partner Amanda; a large family of Aunts, Uncles, and cousins; as well as Jamie MacLean who Michael thought of as a brother. Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Danny & Theresa Stone, paternal grandparents George & Zita Boudreau as well as his Aunt Diane Jeffrey (Boudreau). Michael was a kind soft hearted man who would do anything for his friends. Michael was an amazing Dad to Hunter who was his pride and joy. The family would like extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at the QEII who tried so hard to save Michael. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street (please use the Kennedy Street entrance). Visitation took place on Thursday August 16. Funeral Mass was offered Friday, August 17th from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Port Hawkesbury with Rev. Conrad Edwards presiding, burial to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Michael and will be held in trust for his son Hunter via e-transfer: Inmemoryofmichael33@gmail.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca