BOUDREAU, Robert James (Bob), 71, Louisdale. It is with heavy hearts and fond memories that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather on September 11, 2018 at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston, N.S. surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dartmouth on June 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Willard E. and Catherin (Clannon) Boudreau, West Gore, Hants County, N.S. Bob was a dedicated employee of Maritime Tel & Tel now known as Bell Aliant for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. He was described as “one of the nicest people to work with” by many of his co-workers and was always ready to help others. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Sylvia (Samson), daughter Melanie Mc Namara (Lawrence) Melville, N.S. and son Jason Boudreau (Kristen) Enfield, N.S., grandchildren Jessica and Melissa Poirier (Breton), Aiden and Ava Boudreau. He is also survived by sisters Catherine Grayley, Long Beach, California, Frances Constant, Tobermory, Ontario, Virginia Boudreau, Hamilton, Ontario, Claire Johnston, Ancaster, Ontario, Annette Redgate, Hepworth, Ontario and Patricia (Peter Gillis) River Hebert, N.S., brother Hugh Boudreau (Dora) Fredericton, N.B., sister-in-law Anne Boudreau, West Gore, N.S., Lorna Tyrrell (Paul) Louisdale, along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers John Ellis, Jean Baptiste, Joseph and Edwin, brothers-in-law John Grayley, Ed Redgate, Jack Constant and George Johnson, his mother and father –in-law Christine and Francis Samson and one granddaughter Rose Boudreau. There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass, officiated by Fr. Duncan MacIsaac will be celebrated 11am Saturday, October 27, 2018 in St. Louis Church, Louisdale. A private family burial will be held at a later date. All are invited to a reception immediately following at the Louisdale Lion’s Den. No flowers by request and memorial donation in Bob’s memory can be made to the Glen Sampson Room. The family would like to thank Dr. MacNeil, Dr. DeRoche, Home Care and the nursing staff of the Strait Richmond Hospital for the wonderful care they provided our dearly beloved during his time of illness.