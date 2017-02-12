Boundary dispute completely avoidable

It was not surprising that a legal challenge of changes to provincial electoral boundaries was successful.

On January 24, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal concluded a 2012 change to Nova Scotia’s electoral boundaries violated Section 3 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by altering the electoral districts of Clare, Argyle, and Richmond.

The legal challenge was mounted by La Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Ecosse (La FANE). La FANE successfully argued that the “inclusion of the protected electoral ridings of Clare, Argyle and Richmond within majority Anglophone ridings significantly reduced the possibility for the Acadians to elect a representative at the Legislative Assembly.”

Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Michel Samson said the province will not appeal the decision and wants to meet with the Acadian federation to determine their expectations and map out a reasonable time frame for changes. He noted that restarting the boundary process with a new commission could take up to a year or longer.

Since it was the Dexter government which imposed the boundary revisions, NDP Leader Gary Burrill said his caucus “grappled with this question,” admitting that “the court has ruled that our efforts were inadequate and in error.”

Like the NDP, the Progressive Conservatives called on the province to immediately start the process of reconstituting electoral boundaries by striking a commission and establishing terms of reference.

After five years of avoidable legal and political arguments, the province is now heading back to square-one with electoral boundaries.

It is unfortunate this unnecessary dispute even progressed to the point of court action, since the government was in error right from the start, and rather than admitting fault, maintained their incorrect course, to the detriment of Nova Scotians.

At the time of the changes, the then NDP administration completely ignored the protected rights of Acadian Nova Scotians to proper political representation – as clearly entrenched in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – despite vocal protests from the opposition and the province’s Acadian and Francophone communities.

Had the NDP government not been so stubborn, this could have all been avoided. Acadian ridings would have been preserved and this expensive and lengthy court case would not have taken place.

Intractability in the face of clear facts to the contrary is always a losing proposition and this case was no different.

That’s a lesson to heed for current and future governments.