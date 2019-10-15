PORT HAWKESBURY: Port Hawkesbury and area is bobbing and weaving its way toward re-emerging as a boxing hotspot.

Following a visit by Boxing Nova Scotia officials last Friday, it seems the YMCA will have its program on the go sometime in early 2020.

Visiting the area was Brad Ross, Boxing Nova Scotia’s High Performance Lead. He was given a tour of the YMCA which now includes a dedicated space for boxing. That space is adjacent to an area set aside to serve as a new dojo for the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club.

The Port Hawkesbury YMCA had a special guest last Friday as Brad Ross, Boxing Nova Scotia’s High Performance Lead, popped into the facility to check out the prospective boxing space. Ross (at left) is seen here with facility manager Patti MacDonald-David and Jason Peeples, who’s well-known for his boxing ability.

One of the hurdles to be overcome before the program opens regards coaching certification. Ross discussed the matter with facility manager Patti MacDonald-David and locals looking to volunteer their time and energy.

“Right now, there are 22 or 23 programs in the province, and five in Cape Breton, so it would be great to have Port Hawkesbury open one,” Ross said.

Ross is planning to run a coaching clinic in Port Hawkesbury in January. There are already a number of locals mulling over volunteering for the program, but anyone who hasn’t yet put their name forward is welcome to do so.

Coaches have to be 16-years-old or older, but boxing experience isn’t necessary.

It has to be cleared out, but the YMCA in Port Hawkesbury has a fine area set aside to accommodate its new boxing classes.

Once the coaches are certified, there’s really not that much to keep the program from opening.

MacDonald-David said she was very pleased to have Ross visit, not to mention a healthy number of locals interested in either coaching or boxing themselves.

It’s worth noting that, due to YMCA policies, the club would specialize in boxing conditioning. Sparring is not going to be offered. However, all the other trademarks of boxing – drills, heavy bag work, learning combinations and movement – will be offered.

MacDonald-David added that the YMCA doesn’t have a problem with local athletes training at the Y and, in addition to that, visiting other clubs where sparring is offered.