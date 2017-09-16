INVERNESS: The RCMP is investigating four incidents which took place recently at the Inverness Raceway.

Just before 6 a.m. on September 15, two men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered the main building of the Inverness Raceway at 112 Forest Street. The suspects damaged property inside and stole a number of large bottles of alcohol.

Inverness RCMP noted this was the third break and enter into the same location in one month. The others were reported on August 21 and 22. In addition, on August 14, the raceway vandalized. All four incidents are being actively investigated by Inverness RCMP.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 902-258-2213, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.