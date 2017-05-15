JAMES RIVER: A driver from Newfoundland was charged with stunting this morning.

At 10 a.m. today, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a very high rate of speed west bound on Highway 104 in James River. The vehicle was clocked at a speed of 178 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a 100 km/h zone, 78km/h over the posted speed limit.

The 19-year-old male from Newfoundland was charged with stunting under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Anyone who sees someone driving unsafely, is asked to report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or by calling 911.