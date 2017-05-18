ANTIGONISH: Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the town.

Yesterday afternoon at 1:35 p.m., a man entered a pharmacy in Antigonish, approached the pharmacy counter, showed the pharmacist a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, and demanded narcotics.

The pharmacist did as she was asked and the man fled the area on foot with a quantity of drugs. He was later picked up in a silver coloured Chrysler Sebring driven by another man.

The man is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 with light brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue/ grey sweater with the hood up. The driver of the car was a white male in his 50s who was wearing a ball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902 863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.