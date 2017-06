HALIFAX: Arthur J. LeBlanc will be installed as the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, June 28.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in the Red Chamber, Province House, 1726 Hollis Street, Halifax.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Eastlink Cable 95 and 630. It will also be available on nslegislature.ca and on the government Web site at: novascotia.ca.