OTTAWA: Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of the Arthur Joseph LeBlanc as the next Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

“Joseph Arthur LeBlanc is an exceptional Nova Scotian, well respected for his legal background and his many contributions to private and volunteer organizations and the legal and academic communities,” the Prime Minister said.

“He is an excellent choice as Nova Scotia’s next Lieutenant Governor and I have no doubt that he will make many important contributions to the future of his province.”

Justice LeBlanc was born in West Arichat and attended primary and secondary schools in that region. He graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and he earned a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Dalhousie University in 1968. Following graduation, he was admitted to the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society in November 1968.

Justice LeBlanc practiced law for over 30 years, initially as an associate of Vincent deP Burke and subsequently as senior partner of the Port Hawkesbury law firm LeBlanc MacDonald and Pickup and this firm was later succeeded by LeBlanc MacDonald. He maintained a solicitor’s practice and subsequently concentrated his practice in civil litigation. In 1983, Justice LeBlanc was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in recognition of his distinguished law career.

While practicing law, Justice LeBlanc served as a Director with several corporations and development authorities. He was also active with the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and the Strait of Canso Barristers’ Society.

In 1998, he was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (General Division). Justice LeBlanc will remain a member of the bench until he is sworn in as Lieutenant Governor.

Justice LeBlanc is the recipient of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

Justice LeBlanc is married to Rosemarie Patricia (Patsy) LeBlanc (nee Lirette), who was born in Beresford, New Brunswick. Together, they have three grown sons, Pierre, André, and Robert. They have six grandchildren.

The LeBlancs are very interested in the performing arts, in particular young and emerging artists. Mrs. LeBlanc is an active volunteer, having served on several boards and is currently volunteering for two health-related causes.

Premier Stephen McNeil welcomed the appointment.

“Justice LeBlanc is a well-respected jurist who has distinguished himself as a lawyer and judge within Nova Scotia,” said McNeil. “Throughout his life he has served Nova Scotians and this service to others will undoubtedly continue in his new role.”

Justice LeBlanc has made numerous contributions to the Acadian community throughout his distinguished career. Justice LeBlanc will replace Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant, who has held the position since 2012.

The primary responsibility of the lieutenant-governor is to act as the Crown’s representative and chief executive officer of the province of Nova Scotia. Every measure and bill passed in the Nova Scotia legislature must be given royal assent before it can become law.

The date of the installation ceremony, where Justice LeBlanc will be sworn in as Nova Scotia’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor since Confederation, has not yet been set.