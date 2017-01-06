BREAKING: Autopsy confirms murder-suicide in Upper Big Tracadie

UPPER BIG TRACADIE: The Nova Scotia RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit will be holding a press conference this afternoon on the deaths of four people in Guysborough County earlier this week.

As part of the investigation, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies yesterday on the three females and one male. The autopsies confirmed that all four individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Further investigation also confirmed that the 33-year-old male’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. As a result, the RCMP can confirm that the incident was a triple homicide and suicide.