BREAKING: Cocaine found following vehicle stop

PORT HAWKESBURY: Police charged two men after funding drugs following a vehicle stop last week.

On February 22 at around 4 p.m., ,members of Inverness District RCMP’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Reeves Street and seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the driver and passenger.

Jared Bradford McNamara, 29, and Sean Dale Simon, 35, both of Port Hawkesbury have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both men were held for court and released on conditions. They return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 27.

The investigation is ongoing.