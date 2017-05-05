PORT HASTINGS: Police and charged two men after finding drugs and cash following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The traffic stop occurred on Route 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services seized over 400 grams of cocaine, marijuana and cash and arrested two men for drug offences.

Brennan Watts, the 28-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger, Neil MacDonald, both of the Port Hood area, were charged with three counts each of trafficking marijuana and three counts each of possession of cannabis marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men were held overnight and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday.

The investigation is ongoing.