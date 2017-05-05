MULGRAVE: Town council and staff want to explore their options.

Following last week’s regular meeting of council for the Town of Mulgrave, interim CAO Kevin Matheson said staff is looking to begin informal talks with neighbouring municipalities about governance, shared-services, and other items.

“These will be staff meetings to start,” said Matheson. “It’s just exploring options so we can have a full and frank discussion without getting people’s expectations too high or too low.”

In March, town council voted to withdraw an application to dissolve town status and amalgamate with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG). At the time, Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley said the major factor in the decision was that Guysborough and the province could not come to terms on a letter of intent.

While they were reviewing the dissolution application, Matheson said staff recognized the current model for the town is not sustainable.

“Long term, with our declining population, we just don’t have the ability to keep providing that level of service and maintain our infrastructure,” he said. “We can operate the way we’ve been operating but we can’t keep stuff fixed and up-to-date. We’re not getting the street paving like we should and we have to build a new sewage treatment plant in three or four years. There is no way to fund those big capital with our existing structure.”

During discussions with the Department of Municipal Affairs (DMA), Matheson said council would commit to talking with other municipalities to see what options are available. He also said the department committed to see if anything can be improved on their end before they start “dealing with [other] towns that may be in similar circumstances.”

“They want to reevaluate as well in the meantime,” he said, noting no decision would come until well after the election.

“We’re working on our own for the next couple of months just to get out there and come up with some ideas and then see if there is any way to make it happen.”