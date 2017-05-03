BREAKING: Drivers charged with stunting

PORT HASTINGS: The RCMP have charged two drivers with stunting.

Today at around 9:45 a.m., the RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 4 in Port Hastings. Police said the vehicle was clocked at 122 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a 70 km/hr zone, 52 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The 22-year-old male driver was charged for stunting under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

At 10:10 a.m. on April 25, Eastern Traffic Services observed a truck travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 4 in Port Hastings. The vehicle was clocked at 125 kmh in a 70 kmh zone and further clocked at 110 kmh in a 50 kmh zone.

The driver was charged for stunting, had his license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.