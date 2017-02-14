WAYCOBAH: The Street Crime Enforcement Unit of Inverness District RCMP searched a home on Waycobah on February 8, resulting in the seizure of quantities of marijuana products, pills, and cash.

A man was arrested at the scene and was held in custody until February 13, when he was released on conditions.

Kenneth John Googoo, 51, of Waycobah, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and breach of conditions. He is scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on February 27.

The investigation is ongoing.

