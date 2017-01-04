UPPER BIG TRACADIE:

The RCMP confirmed that three females, ages 52, 31 and 10, and a 33-year-old male died of apparent gunshot wounds following an incident last night in Upper Big Tracadie.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to confirm cause of death. The male’s gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted and there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.

- Advertisement -

Presently two firearms have been located however a search of the scene is still ongoing. The Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic situation.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Last evening Guysborough RCMP officers responded to a call at a residence in Upper Big Tracadie. Upon arrival, officers located four deceased individuals inside the residence.