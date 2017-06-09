BREAKING: Men charged for home invasion get 2 years in prison

PORT HAWKESBURY: Two men facing weapon charges following a home invasion will serve federal jail time.

On June 5, Morgan Herney, 20, and Victor Herney, 23, of Eskasoni, appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court where each received a sentence of two years in federal custody.

Each previously faced a charge of assault with a weapon, robbery with use of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, forcible entry, and unlawfully in a dwelling-house. The Herneys both pleaded guilty to robbery, but the robbery with use of a firearm, and the other charges, were withdrawn.

Both also received three years of probation, a three-year firearms prohibition for Victor Herney and a 10-year firearms prohibition for Morgan Herney. The brothers were also ordered to pay $1,100 in restitution.

The Herneys were arrested in relation to an incident on March 5 in D’Escousse. At 1:09 a.m. that day, two men entered a home on Highway 320 where the owner of the home was assaulted by being struck with a firearm and two shots were fired inside the residence, causing damage.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released. The home owner, his fiancée, adult son and adult daughter were present but no other injuries occurred. Police stated the victim and the suspects knew each other.

The release from the RCMP stated the suspects left the scene in a vehicle later found in a ditch. RCMP, with the aid of a police dog, pursed the suspect who fled on foot. One suspect was located at 5:25 a.m. and the other at 9:44 a.m. Police took both into custody without incident.