PORT HAWKESBURY: People charged in relation to a shooting last month are set to appear in provincial court later this month.

RCMP arrested and charged Justin Francis Goswell, 27, and James Edwin ‘Tyler’ Goswell, 33, and Makayla Sutherland, 21, following an incident in Skye Glen on June 2. The Goswells both applied for bail but Justin Francis Goswell was denied on June 13 and James Edwin ‘Tyler’ Goswell was denied on June 27. They, along with Sutherland, are set to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court for election and plea on July 31.

Justin Francis Goswell, who police arrested on June 2, faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

James Edwin ‘Tyler’ Goswell, who police arrested on June 3, faces charges of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm without a licence, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm obtained by the commission of crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Sutherland was charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was released following her arrest.

The arrests stem from an incident in Skye Glen on June 2 after police received a call of someone getting shot in the leg at a local residence. Police searched two homes on June 4 as part of the investigation and seized firearms, ammunition, and drugs, including a quantity of marijuana and six kilograms of cocaine, and what the police described as sophisticated drug packaging equipment.

Police also stated the mini-home where the incident took place later burned down.

On June 23 at 2:13 a.m., a passing motorist contacted the police about a vacant mini-home engulfed in flames. Police stated the mini-home burned to the ground and the cause of the fire was not determined.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer with the Halifax District RCMP, said the investigation into the fire is concluded and the matter remains unsolved.