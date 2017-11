ANTIGONISH: Jacob Spin, who has been missing since November 19, has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media.

Yesterday, the RCMP asked for public assistance in locating the 24-year-old from Monastery.

Spin was last seen prior to 10 p.m. on November 20 when he left his home on the Old Mulgrave Road. RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services assisted with the investigation.