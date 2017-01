PORT HAWKESBURY: A 56-year-old man was arrested for trafficking in Port Hawkesbury on January 25 just after 4 p.m., following an investigation.

Inverness District RCMP also searched a home in Waycobah First Nation and seized quantities of oxycodone, marijuana, cash, and illegal cigarettes.

Thomas Noel Cremo, of Waycobah First Nation, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held overnight and was released the following day.

- Advertisement -

The investigation is ongoing.