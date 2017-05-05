BREAKING: Pair appear in court for drug charges

PORT HAWKESBURY: Local residents facing drug charges were in court last week.

Following an appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 4, Walter Hinkley pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000. He received a 15 month sentence on the trafficking charge and a three month concurrent sentence for the stolen property charge.

Hinkley was charged with Crystal Timmons in relation to a police search warrant at a Port Hawkesbury residence on March 4, 2016.

Timmons, who appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 1, faces the same charges Hinkley faced as well as trafficking hydromorphone, possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing oxycodone.

Timmons is set to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court for election and plea on May 18.