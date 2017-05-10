BREAKING: Phone scam targets local resident

PORT HAWKESBURY: A resident of Port Hood received a phone call today from a person who said they worked at Revenue Canada. They told him that he had to call 1-613-800-7431 or an arrest warrant would be issued for him.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to be cautious if they receive a phone call like this. Reputable organizations will never ask people to provide personal information over the phone. Anyone who is asked to do something or provide information and something doesn’t seem quite right, ask the caller for a number to call them back and take the time to verify the information.

Suspected fraudulent phone scams can be reported to the RCMP by calling 800-803-RCMP. They can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time) or on-line at: www.antifraudcentre.ca.